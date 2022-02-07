2nd Republic shifts focus to economic deliverables

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF is tolerant of opposition political parties in the country, but cannot bear those that advance imperial hegemony, the ruling party’s spokesman, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, has said.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with The Herald last week, Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwean people had also seen through some of the opposition parties’ mischief, hence their support for the revolutionary party.

“(It is) a good index of the success of the Second Republic that all these sections of the Zimbabwean population are beginning to identify with a patriotic fervour about homeland and that is a very good building stone for NDS1 (National Development Strategy 1),” he said.

“We are not talking about political opposition because our Constitution allows it. We are saying we have compromised opposition which works at the behest of those who want to work to restore the empire or the imperial hegemony of America.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said for the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa was now focusing on economic deliverables for the people.

“This was the basis of going to the (liberation) war,” he said. “People do not fight for the flag, for a party, especially in a guerilla war: those are instruments of organising the people.

“The only reason people fight and are prepared to die is for the prosperity of the country. Prosperity is the price of freedom. If you don’t deliver on prosperity, then freedom has failed.

“The Second Republic has put all parameters on the right track. The First Republic seemed to have forgotten that the search for prosperity is the primary purpose of the revolutionary Zanu PF party.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said it was important that the Second Republic, through Zanu PF, restated the original ideals of the Zimbabwe national liberation.

He said Zimbabwe was going through the same transformation to prosperity as travelled by economic giants such as Singapore.

“We are now doing everything that Singapore did,” he said. “Strong leadership in President Mnangagwa, great organisation by the party of the revolution, Zanu PF, a competent responsive population which has the experience of war and very organised,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“We are the most organised population on the African continent because you don’t win a war against a Rhodesian extension of the British empire unless you get organised. So, organisation is within the DNA of the Zimbabwean people.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF was reaching out to all Zimbabweans both locally and in the diaspora to invest in economic reconstruction.

Regarding Zimbabwe-China relations, the former top diplomat to China said the transition of the relationship to economic sectors by the two countries signalled the successful implementation of NDS1.

He said with strides made by China in less than three decades to become the world’s second biggest economy, it would be wrong to overlook their development model because all other countries are trading with the Asian giant.

“We are looking at what China is doing in terms of development and we are taking what is the best out of the Chinese approach and you cannot argue with success,” he said.

“If an economy jumps from nowhere to become the second largest economy in the world in a short period of 30 years, clearly there are some things they are doing good.

“It is not only that China is a friend, but also an insatiable market. Everybody in the world strives to become a commercial partner with the Chinese. China now is the largest trading partner of every major trading country in the world. So why would Zimbabwe want to be an exception?”

Cde Mutsvangwa highlighted that Government was aware of the counter-narratives from the West in trying to discredit Zimbabwe-China relations, but will not be deterred from using the relationship to achieve Vision 2030 goals.

“The real country that can make us vault to full potential is China and they are prepared to put their money and technology on the table,” he said.

“But what do you hear from the West? One complaint after another, one study after another, one condition after another. What the Chinese promise they deliver, what the West says they deny.”