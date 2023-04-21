2,6 million tonnes of cereals expected this year

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The country is this year expecting a cereal production of 2,6 million tonnes against a national requirement of 1,8 million tonnes for human consumption and 450 000 tonnes for livestock, as it moves towards food self-sufficiency.

This will guarantee national food and nutrition security, as well as ensuring farmers grow enough for their own family sustenance with some left over for sale.

The Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment report (CLAFA) 2 for the 2022/23 summer season that was released by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicates that there was a 59 percent increase in food crops production compared to last season.

The report also states that about 3,2 million tonnes of food crops are expected this season compared to 2 million tonnes produced last season.

The 2022/2023 season was characterised by an early onset of rains in most parts of the country, with only Mashonaland provinces experiencing a rather late onset.

The bulk of the cereal crops were planted in November and December 2022.

“The estimated maize production is 2 298 281 tonnes, a 58 percent increase on the 1 453 031 tonnes produced in the 2021/2022 season,” said the ministry in its update.

“Traditional grains production is estimated at 280 966 tonnes, 45 percent more than 194 100 tonnes produced last season. Sorghum production is expected to be 191 125 tonnes, which is 32 percent more than 144 633 tonnes obtained in the 2021/2022 season. Pearl millet production is expected to be at 71 221 tonnes, which is 61 percent more than 44 143 tonnes produced last year. Finger millet production is expected to be 18 610 tonnes, which is a 250 percent increase from 5 321 tonnes produced in the 2021/2022 season”.

The report indicates that as at April 9, 2022, there were 257 655 tonnes of maize and 45 842 tonnes of traditional grains in the Strategic Grain Reserve.

The expected 2,3 million tonnes of maize and 280 000t of traditional grains and those in strategic grain reserves will give a total of 2,9 million tonnes with a surplus of 594 992 tonnes.

There was also an overall increase in production of horticultural crops for the 2022/2023 season.

The production of blueberries increased significantly by 69 percent from 3 420 tonnes in 2021/2022 to 5 787 tonnes this season.

Tea production declined by 9 percent from 24 994 tonnes to 22 648 tonnes this season.

Irish potato production increased by 12 percent from 534 543 tonnes in the 2021/2022 season to 599 550 tonnes this season.

Onion production increased by 32 percent from 220 625 tonnes last season to 290 628 tonnes this season. Leafy vegetables increased by 35 percent from 194 152 tonnes to 261 960 tonnes. Cabbages production increased by 29 percent from 471 555 tonnes to 607 392 tonnes.

Tomato production increased by 19 percent from 281 610 tonnes to 336 300 tonnes.

Peas production decreased by 29 percent from 3 976 tonnes to 2 832 tonnes.

Orange fruit production increased by 6 percent from 169 084 tonnes to 179 482 tonnes, whilst lemons also increased by 6 percent from 67 640 tonnes to 71 652 tonnes.

Farmers were optimistic that this season high yields will be assured.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president Mrs Depinah Nkomo said this year farmers are likely to produce a good harvest in maize and other crops compared to last year, adding that the rainfall received was normal

in most areas.

“I believe that this season we are going to produce the best results on our crops, especially maize,” she said. “Most farmers planted the majority of crops in early November and most of these crops matured well. Currently, we are starting to harvest these crops. We are likely to produce more this season compared to last year where most of it was affected by the dry spell. We are looking forward to having better producer prices”.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union (ZCFU) president, Dr Shadreck Makombe, said there were chances of getting a bumper harvest because of good rains received so far, and the preparedness of farmers.

“The season is good following good rains that we received. We are sure of a bumper harvest this season,” he said.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust vice president Mr Edward Dune said the future of maize production was great following the participation of private buyers.

“The future is bright if farmers continue to be paid in foreign currency,” he said.

“We are optimistic that next year we can achieve the target if private players also come to partner the Government in farming.

“This is critical for our country because food security is an important part of our lives. We must stock up our reserves.”

The country has potential to be a net exporter of food and retain its status as SADC’s bread basket following the success of various policies that the Government has implemented to revive the agriculture sector.