25 600 motorists and 6 000 panners arrested

Police have so far arrested over 25 600 drivers of unregistered, plate-less and unlicensed vehicles, as the nationwide operation aimed at getting rid of criminal elements and making all motorists comply with registration, insurance and licensing laws continues.

A total of 6 621 people have also been nabbed under the operation, operation “Chikorokoza ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha kasiphele and No to machete gangs.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said all their operations targeting illegal activities in the country were continuing until there is sanity.

“The ZRP reports that a total of 179 motorists were arrested throughout the country under the ongoing operation against unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered motor vehicles and non-complying public service vehicles. The cumulative arrests now stand at 25 686,” he said.

The operation comes after early this month, the Zimbabwe Republic Police warned motorists driving unregistered vehicles that they had embarked on an operation targeting such cars.

The operation also comes after an increase in crime perpetrated by some motorists with unregistered cars.

According to police, there is no special exemption for anyone, including Government vehicles to move around without any registration number plates.

Police were also deeply concerned by the deliberate disregard of road traffic regulations by drivers of unregistered vehicles and those without number plates.

Unregistered and plate-less vehicles are also being used to commit crimes such as robberies, murder, kidnapping, rape and other heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, 228 people were arrested throughout the country this week under the operation “Chikorokoza ngachipere/Isitsheketsha kasiphele and No to machete gangs.”

So far 6 621 people had been arrested throughout the country since January 1, 2022.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, “On Sunday alone, police in Bindura arrested 40 people and recovered four motor vehicles, 21 compressors, five nexus generators, 25 litres of diesel, six mattocks, 10 explosive fuses, 10 Emex explosives, 13 shovels, two jackhammers, two iron bars, a jerrycan and a 30-meter nylon rope, under operation ‘Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs’ at Kitsiyatota panning site.”

On the same day, police said 467 people were also arrested countrywide under the operation, “No to cross border crimes/ Fhasi ngamilandu yamukanoni yamashango/Mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere/Amacala kawaphele emingceleni yelizwe”, bringing the total number so far to 106 221 since the operation began in January 2021.