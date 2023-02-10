Senior Arts Writer

HE was only 30 when he died on February 4 1999. The void he left is strongly felt on the local showbiz landscape, 24 years after he breathed his last.

Snatched from Hosiah Chipanga’s camp and roped into the then star-studded Khiama Boys camp around 1986, this boy from Zaka, Masvingo, was a bit special.

As humble as ever, the revered entertainer was a fast learner, according to his mentor, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria.

After passing the “Mabhawuwa” test, Madzibaba “ordained” him to explore the world and he touched hearts of many a reveller.

He only left Khiama Boys after apprenticeship in the late 80s to assemble Chazezesa Challengers.

A chart-topper back in the day, his music is hard to ignore.

This lad was just unique, original and passionate about his work.

However, the cruel hand of death snatched our this creative genius at a time he was destined for stars.

This aptly sums up the late Fanuel “System” Tazvida’s musical journey as he weaved his way to acclaim.

Sadly, he died when he was still young and beginning to navigate his terrain to stardom.

In fact, he left this world when he had reached the zenith of success in his musical career.

As has become the tradition, each year on February 4, his fans, family and friends remember this soul with tribute shows or gatherings.

Yesterday, some of the people who closely worked with System spoke highly of the late entertainer.

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria

The sungura godfather, who took System on board in the mid-80s, reckons it was a marvel working with the late Chazezesa Challengers founder.

“He joined me from Hosiah Chipanga around 1986-7 as a rookie who wanted exposure.

“Then, he preferred singing reggae cover versions during our slots but we advised him to sing sungura and Shona lyrics.

“After heeding my advice, I advised Cephas Karushanga to write a song for him and Karushanga penned the song ‘Mabhawuwa’ and gave it to System to sing.

“When we recorded the track, it was an instant hit and System became a darling of many during our shows.

“Instead of singing reggae covers, he was now performing the song Mabhuwuwa, which made him very popular back in the day.

“He left the group amicably and I was never surprised to hear that he was now fronting his own group, which later became our competitor,” said Madzibaba.

Professional wise, Madzibaba says System was dedicated to work.

“He was punctual and always on time for band meetings and rehearsals.

“There was never a single day that I had a fallout with him as his boss and I was happy when he made a breakthrough.

“Character wise, sometimes it hard to judge these guys because when they want to misbehave, they do their calculations well but I have never had disciplinary issues with him.”

Lucky Mumiriki

Similar sentiments were echoed by Chazezesa Challengers founding member, Lucky Mumiriki who hailed System for his creative edge.

“It’s funny how times flies and to imagine it’s 24 years after System’s death sounds like a job.

“He was a professional guy who was committed to his work. There was no single day that I will say that I had a confrontation with him because he meant business.

“When he died, I was really saddened by his death because he really loved music,” he said.

Mumiriki says the late “Anodyiwa Haataure” hit-maker was a fighter and go-getter.

“Whenever he set his sight on something, he will make sure that he gets the desired results.

“I met him at Sungura Boys, which was led by Ephraim Joe. We realised that something was not right at the band and we decided to leave and form our own group.

“We started the band as a duo with him doing the vocals and myself playing the rhythm guitar.

“We then roped in Wilson Musa on lead guitar, Lazarus Zhakata as a bass guitarist while Livison Chakanyuka came in as a drummer. With the team, we recoded the single Vaforomani, which was followed by the album Rudo Tsika Nemagariro.”

Mumiriki reckons System was a natural composer who could easily come up with a song from scratch.

“His strength was on songwriting and he could come up with a song from nowhere.

“On one occasion, he penned the song Musindo when a fan caused commotion during a show in Kariba after being annoyed.

“Out of humiliation, the guy left the auditorium fleeing and it was so embarrassing that he could not remain behind,” he recalls.

Mumiriki says his last days with System were really bad.

“In 1998, we had a packed show in Mozambique but he failed to perform after he got seriously ill.

“He lost his voice and we had to soldier on our own. I could see that he was really in pain and a year later he died.

“We lost one of the finest artists who was doing well but there is nothing we could have done to save him.”

However, Mumiriki who is now down with stroke, said there is nothing he can do to remember his former boss.

“To be honest with you, I am down and grounded so there is nothing I can do for him. I think those who are still able-bodied can plan a tribute show for him, especially next year when fans should celebrate his 25-year anniversary.”

King Tazvida

The aspiring her apparent to System’s throne says the death of his uncle is still fresh in their minds.

“I am yet to come to terms with the death of my uncle, 24 years after his death. His sister was my mother and I grew up with my uncles in Zaka, Masvingo.

“I’,m simply trying my best to ensure that we keep his legacy alive. I am now using the name Chazezesa Challengers with the blessings for the family.

“Of course Isaac tried to sing but you can see that he has failed the test and we are ready to take over the baton from System and his younger brother Peter who died in 2002,” he said.

He was he was due to launch an album dedicated to the late singer.

“A new album titled Pasi Pedota Pane Moto is coming soon. I dedicate it to my late uncle who ordained me,” he said.

Others

Over the years, System’s widow, Barbara (nee Mabuyaye) with the hell of Leeroy Kamusena, Isaac Tazvida and fellow widows of musicians have been holding shows to remember the late Chazezesa Challengers found.

Most of the shops have flopped owing to planning boobs but fans have been encouraging to keep the spirit, especially next year when they mark his silver jubilee.

System left behind a rich catalogue of albums comprising “Rudo Tsika Nemagariro”, “Mutunhu Une Mago”, “Wadenha Mago”, “Watosvorwa”, “Rwendo Rweupenyu”, “Huni Nyoro Mumoto”, “Anodyiwa Haataure”, “The Best of Tazvida Irombe Wezhira Singles Collection” among others.

As we remember this February legend, may his soul rest in eternal peace!