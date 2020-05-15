24-hr Covid-19 Command Centre opens

Herald Reporter

Government has operationalised the 24-hour Covid-19 Command Centre to help the national taskforce in making timeous decisions. The Command Centre is managed by the Civil Protection Unit.

This comes at a time when the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases is now at 38, with 21 active cases, 13 recoveries and four deaths.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said Government continued to be on high alert by intensifying surveillance and implementing World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

“I would also like to inform you that the Covid-19, 24-hour Command Centre has been operationalised and is being spearheaded by the Civil Protection Unit,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The Command Centre briefs the National Taskforce on a daily basis and assist in timeous decision making. We encourage the nation to continue making use of the established call centres 2019 and 2023 for feedback, general enquiries and suggestions.

“To date, the response to the call centres has been favourable as the nation seeks to understand issues around Covid-19.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said it was important for the country to remain vigilant in its protective and preventative measures.

She said the war against Covid-19 remained a priority for Government, and Zimbabwe was working as part of the family of nations to ensure everyone was protected from the pandemic.

Minister Mutsvangwa hailed the corporate sector and the First Family for lending a hand towards the fight against Covid-19 after making several donations on Wednesday.

“Government would like to thank the Chinese Government for seconding a team of 12 medical experts who will assist in the fight against Covid-19,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“This will go a long way in augmenting current Government efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

“The team will continue with a comprehensive approach through meetings with different line ministries.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the country witnessed an increase in the number of returning residents, especially from South Africa and Botswana.

To ease congestion at Plumtree and Beitbridge quarantine centres, all provinces had established additional quarantine centres to accommodate returning residents.

Minister Mutsvangwa urged those going through the mandatory quarantine to cooperate with the authorities throughout their stay at the facilities.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend Zimbabweans who are cooperating with law enforcement and implementation agents in order to ensure that the nation’s containment measures are implemented,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“We are in this together, and a collective effort is crucial to winning this fight against Covid-19.”

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo thanked the Chinese government for seconding a team of medical experts to Zimbabwe that was assisting and sharing experience with local health personnel.