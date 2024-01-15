2,3m hectares under crops so far

Herald Reporter

Farmers have so far planted 2,3 million hectares of crops despite the late start to the season and the expected rains mean that harvests will meet food security needs and generate exports along with more income for farmers and growing rural wealth.

Farmers are expected to finish planting this week and come very close to the 2,6 million hectares planted by this time last season.

Most farmers are now having hope of producing a good harvest following heavy rains that are continuing across the country.

The El Nino induced drought phenomenon predicted by the Meteorological Services Department showed its signs in October to November where most farmers failed to plant crops because of the dry spell which affected most parts of the country with the rains finally arriving late last month.

Major crops like maize are currently at 1 349 152ha which is 76 percent of the target 2million ha but farmers have planted 305 618ha of Sorghum from a target of 350 000ha.

In an interview, Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Acting Director of Crop Production Leonard Munamati said they are in the process of finalising data on the area planted adding that there is probability of achieving higher hectarage compared to the last season.

“The results are good because there is great uptake of traditional grain in region three, four and five. More hectarage will be achieved this season following various programmes implemented by the Government to boost production.

“The season is short because we failed to receive rainfall on time but I’m sure we can produce a meaningful harvest. There is also high uptake of Pfumvudza programme this season because farmers have doubled the hectarage compared to last season,” he said.

Mr Munamati has encouraged farmers to follow good agronomic practices and make sure that the first five weeks the crop is weed-free.

Farmers are encouraged to scout for pests especially the fall armyworm in the early morning hours and towards the late hours of the evening.

He also recommended farmers to apply top dressing fertilisers using split application to avoid leaching.

Farmers are optimistic that the rains will improve productivity levels.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said farmers who had planted earlier should do good agronomic practices to enhance good productivity.

“For the early planted crop make sure you do proper fertiliser applications and weeding. The irrigation crop is also in good shape. Farmers should also take precautionary measures to avoid being struck by lightning by avoiding working in an open field, and move cattle to higher ground in the events of flash floods,” he said

In an interview recently, Mashonaland West farmers have indicated that there is a renewed hope following good rains that are being received.

Mrs Margaret Munemo of Maheu farm indicated that the crop situation for the early planted crop is amazing adding that a brighter future is ahead of the season.

“Crops are now growing, there is renewed hope among farmers since we are receiving good rains in most parts of the country. We are busy finalising planting. Plant short varieties during this time. What is needed is food security. Farmers should not rely on one crop, they should diversify and also do horticulture production. Grass for grazing is also improving with these rains,’’ he said.

Mr Robert Murambiwa of the same farm indicated that there is a possibility of attaining good harvest adding that farmers should be cautious this season and not plant crops that will take a long time to mature.

The Second Republic has made food and nutrition security a top priority and is working towards attaining a US$13,75 billion agriculture industry by 2025.

Government programmes such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) and interventions by the private sector and the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), have enhanced production of all crops this season thus ensuring greater food production.

This ensures food self-sufficiency, far more local raw materials in other products, and greater incomes for farmers as they sell their surpluses and cash crops.

This season Government is also targeting 200 000 hectares of pearl millet, 30 000ha of finger millet, 60 000ha of soyabean, 385 000ha of groundnuts, 55 000ha of sugarbeans, 110 000ha of roundnuts, 93 500ha of African peas, 160 000ha of sunflower, 30 000ha of sweet potato, 5 000ha of cassava, 270 000ha of cotton, 148 500ha of tobacco and 20 000ha of sesame.