23-year-old suspect up for over 20 cases of rape, robbery

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of committing more than 20 cases of armed robbery, rape and theft in Makonde, Hurungwe and Karoi.

The suspect, Bright Zaranyika alias Svosve is still assisting police with investigations.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Bright Zaranyika alias Svosve aged 23 in connection with cases of unlawful entry and theft, rape and robbery which occurred between November 28, 2022 and June 5, 2023 in Makonde, Hurungwe and Karoi. On June 5, 2023 detectives from CID Karoi acted on the received information and arrested the suspect at a bus stop in Chikuti, while he was waiting for his wife in order to escape to Beitbridge,” he said.

The suspect is linked to three cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft, 13 cases of robbery and four cases of rape.

“He is clearing a case of unlawful entry into premises which occurred on November 28, 2022 in which a 0.22 LR Bryno rifle was stolen in Magunje and another case of unlawful entry into premises and theft where US$2 000 cash, a gas tank and various clothing were stolen on May 11, 2023 at a homestead at Magunje Growth Point. Further, the suspect is linked to a case of rape and robbery which occurred on March 24, 2023 in a bush near Jingison bus stop along Karoi-Magunje Road where a woman was raped before US$4 as well as $500 cash was stolen and

another case of robbery which occurred on June 5, 2023 where a cellphone, US$480 cash and 11 grammes of gold were stolen.”