205 000 register for war vets vetting

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

AT least 205 000 people registered to be considered for vetting of the country’s veterans of the liberation struggle, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Launching the vetting process at a hotel in Harare today, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Zanu PF chairperson said the process follows the successful completion of the registration exercise launched by President Mnangagwa last year.

“The registration exercise started on June 17, 2021 and successfully ended on July 17 2021.

“Two hundred and five thousand seven hundred and fifty-three applicants registered for consideration. It was quite evident that the largest numbers came from war collaborators and also non-combatant cadres,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe, said the vetting exercise was geared towards confirming how transparent, inclusive and consultative the process is to those deserving beneficiaries.

War veterans’ secretary in the Zanu-PF Politburo Cde Douglas Mahiya and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle board chairperson, Major General (retired) Gibson Mashingaidze were among the top dignitaries that attended the launch.