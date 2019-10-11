$202m for democratic institutions

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Treasury has released $202 million additional funding to nine independent commissions in a move aimed at capacitating the bodies to effectively discharge their constitutional duties and institute reforms in line with Government’s vision.

The nine bodies include the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC), Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC), Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“In 2019, the Budget made an allocation of $202 million to these institutions for their operations and capacitation.

“Establishment of these commissions has seen some progress in the areas of fighting corruption with many cases now being dealt with by Zacc, robust systems for planning and executing elections as demonstrated during the 2018 harmonised general elections, reconciliation and bringing together of different political parties to discuss national issues, through the political dialogue,” said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in a statement.

In an interview yesterday, Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi confirmed the disbursement of funds to the NPA, saying it would go a long way in fulfilling its objectives, one of which is fighting corruption.

“This is a welcome gesture on the part of the Government. From the onset, Government has been clear on the need to properly resource independent bodies that include NPA.

“The Government recognised that NPA is not only an independent body, but a vital institution to the development thrust of the country, socially and economically. One of the priorities of the Second Republic is to resuscitate the economy and to achieve that, we have to fight corruption.

“For that to happen, NPA and Zacc must be given resources that will enable them to perform their mandate in a manner that does not leave them compromised.

“That can be achieved through proper resource allocation that include proper remuneration of staff members and that will ensure that NPA fulfils its mandate to fight corruption,” said Mr Hodzi.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said: “The bulk of the Supplementary Budget ($36 million) will be directed towards operations. The additional funding has certainly boosted operations.

“For 2020, we are requesting a total budget of about $100 million to ensure we fully decentralise operations to the 10 provinces.”

ZHRC chairperson Mr Elasto Mugwadi said he was excited by the additional funding given to his body.

“It is a positive gesture in capacitating independent commissions which play a role in supporting and entrenching human rights in the country.

“I am reliably informed that other independent commissions got some allocations and this is quite encouraging,” said Mr Mugwadi.

NPRC executive secretary Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe said: “The money given to us is quite significant in carrying out our duties. We will use the money to carry out a number of activities, chief among them procuring vehicles. Most of our works are outdoors in remote areas and the issue of mobility becomes very important.”

Government has established and operationalised all independent constitutional commissions mandated to promote good governance.