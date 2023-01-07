2023 year of peace: Acting President

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga follows proceedings while kneeling together with Chief of Staff in his office Major General Grey Mashava (right) at a funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XV1 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

The year 2023 is for peace and every Zimbabwean has a role to play in ensuring peace and tranquillity are maintained ahead of elections later this year, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks yesterday after attending a funeral mass held in honour of Pope Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 last Saturday.

The mass was presided over by Archbishop of Harare, Robert Christopher Ndlovu.

Acting President Chiwenga said Pope Benedict XVI cherished peace, which is also cherished by President Mnangagwa who has been calling for peace in Zimbabwe all the time, but more importantly now as the nation readies for harmonised elections this year.

Zimbabwe will continue to exist, well after the holding of elections, said Acting President Chiwenga, and citizens should conduct themselves in a manner that ensures peace in the country going forward.

He urged winners to celebrate peacefully, while losers should also hold their heads high and prepare to contest future elections.

“We have declared, and you heard His Excellency the President as way back as last year, talking of peace, love, unity and harmony and we are saying 2023 is the year of peace,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“Every Zimbabwean must join hands (to ensure peace). An election comes and goes, but Zimbabwe still remains the same.

“In any race, there will be winners, there will be losers and one must accept that. We are brothers and sisters and that does not go away whether there has been an election or not; we still remain relatives, sisters and brothers.”

Pope Benedict XVI was laid to rest on Thursday at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

His funeral was attended by world leaders and eminent people who came together to mourn the former head of the Catholic church, who gave his life to the work of God.

Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in mourning Pope Benedict XVI.

Acting President Chiwenga signed a condolence book at the Vatican Embassy in Harare on Thursday.

The Acting President praised Pope Benedict XVI for his principles of humanity, peace and commitment to the work of the Lord.

“Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as I said yesterday (on Thursday), he has left a legacy of being a true servant of the Lord, cherishing peace and humanity and that was his teaching and he has gone firmly with that position and so that is the legacy which he leaves,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

Pope Francis’ representative in Zimbabwe, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, gave a homily at the mass held in honour of the Pope in Harare.