2023 polls: Electorate ready for date with destiny

Richard Muponde

Zimpapers Elections Desk

Everything is now in place and everyone is raring to go.

This aptly describes the political atmosphere in the country as only nine days are left for Zimbabwe to hold its harmonised elections on August 23.

On the day, 6,6 million registered voters will cast their votes to elect the next President, Members of Parliament and councillors, in a synchronised poll.

Political parties have reached the pinnacle of their election campaigns and the environment is electric, with each political grouping optimistic to win the elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) last Wednesday published 12 370 preliminary polling stations that will be used in the harmonised elections, while the printing of ballot papers is also complete.

Last Thursday, ZEC marked the start of the voting period for this year’s polls after conducting elections for the National Chief’s Council, with Chief Mtshane Khumalo and Chief Charumbira elected president and vice president unopposed respectively.

The next voting process will see casting of postal votes that will end on August 20 at midday.

One of the factors leading up to the polls has been continuous court applications by candidates.

However, this is now done and dusted and there will be 11 presidential candidates in this year’s polls, after one of the aspirants, Mr Saviour Kasukuwere (Independent) had his bid to contest thrown out by the Constitutional Court.

The presidential candidates who will appear on the ballot paper are the incumbent President Mnangagwa (ZANU PF), Mr Joseph Makamba Busha (Free Zim Congress), Mr Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Mr Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Professor Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC), Mr Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), Mr Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Ms Elisabeth Valerio (UZA) and Mr Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).

Mr Mwonzora last week attempted to pull out of the race, but he was already out of time as candidates can only withdraw 21 days before the polls, hence his face will remain on the ballot.

To date, the campaign period has been largely peaceful, with the Government warning the law will catch up with any person who causes violence, without fear or favour.

Considering the largely peaceful political environment obtaining in the country, political analysts say the last few days leading to the polls are now just a mop-up period, as the die has been cast.

Bulawayo based veteran journalist and political analyst Mr Methuseli Moyo said most voters have already made up their minds and what is left is consolidation of those positions.

“Apart from the tragic incident in Glenview, the campaign period has so far been quiet, but competitive,” he said. “Hopefully it shall remain so until after the polls.”

Political analyst Mr Naboth Paurosi Dzivaguru said all systems were, in his view, ready for the poll.

“The nation in particular and the world at large have seen the escalation of election campaigns across the country,” he said. “Happily, campaigns have been largely violence free.

The campaign season is characterised by tranquillity and a joyous atmosphere.

“Much to the glee of many, every political party in this election contest was given ample time slots to campaign freely before the electorate. The nation has seen political rallies going largely uninterrupted. For example, CCC’s campaign rally in Norton went uninterrupted up to around 1900hrs despite the fact that the slotted time of ending was 1600hrs.”

Mr Dzivaguru said given the prevailing conducive political climate and concomitant stable electoral environment, the courts have played a crucial role by remaining non-partisan.

“This is commendable progress in terms of the level of tolerance by the Government’s regulatory systems,” he said. “This creates a conducive environment for elections as all contestants feel equally protected before the law of their country.

“The judiciary system did its part marvellously by not taking sides in judicial activism, but sticking to the deference form of interpretation of the law.

“So, that distinct interpretation of law by our legal system, as it stuck to what law is and not what law ought to be, helped to avoid brewing polemic ends. So our Government systems contributed significantly in cooling down the political temperatures.”

For political analyst Mr Tongai Dana, the CCC manifesto released last week has given more reasons to believe that Zanu PF will win this year’s polls.

“I see it (CCC manifesto) deficient in terms of the practical issues that the electorate can relate with,” he said. “Instead of addressing key issues of how the party intends to change Zimbabwe’s fortunes, the manifesto focuses more on that which we already know.

“Zimbabweans do not need a political manifesto to tell them what should happen because they know. Rather they need to know how political parties will take them from one step to another.

“This is why Zanu PF is, instead of being academic, is showing the practical ways of what has so far been achieved, which is there for everyone to see and relate with: its Pfumvudza, the roads, dams, innovation hubs, industrial parks, new airports, which are all there for everyone to see.”

With nine days left, it is all systems go and Zimbabweans are eagerly awaiting to cast their votes to map their destiny.