2023 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum held in Beijing

The 2023 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum is held in Beijing, on February 14, 2023. /CMG

The 2023 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum hosted by the China Media Group (CMG) was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

With the theme of “Joining Hands for Mutual Development, Working Together for Common Prosperity,” this year’s forum has encouraged media outlets from countries along the Belt and Road to achieve higher quality cooperation and deepen people-to-people exchanges.

More than 120 representatives from 54 media organizations and 33 countries and regions attended the summit through a combination of online and offline activities.

“2023 is the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping,” said Shen Haixiong, the vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of CMG, adding that “The high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road has become an effective platform for deepening international cooperation and an important path to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

The results of the “Golden-Ribbon – Impressions of the Silk Road” campaign were also revealed.

Javad Mottaghi, the Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), Abdelrahim Suleiman, the Secretary General of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, as well as representatives from Russia Today, SPB TV, Public Service Radio Television of Montenegro, Integra Capital (Argentina), the Belt and Road Initiative Japan Research Center, the African Film Association in China, Lion Television, the Publicity & Promotion Department of Tuscany, SONY (China) Co., Business Myanmar TV, Warner Bros. Discovery and TV5MONDE S.A.S. participated online.

Participants said the Silk Road Media Community was crucial to expanding international cooperation among media outlets to create mutual benefits, and the Belt and Road Initiative needed strong media cooperation and communication.

The forum was divided into three major themes, and a total of 11 major cooperation projects were also launched. The forum invited experts from think tanks as well as technical experts and scholars in the field of media to share their views and insights on two themes: “New Opportunities for Media Cooperation under the Global Development Initiative” and “Innovation and Application of Media Technology.”

After seven years of development, the Silk Road Media Community has grown to 143 members and partners from 63 countries and regions. – CGTN