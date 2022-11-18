2022 Soccer stars announced

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

TINOTENDA Benza has made it on the 2022 Soccer Stars of the Year at the conclusion of voting this afternoon.

The Herentals forward was the driving force behind the transformation of the Students this season.

Soccer Star of the Year favourites Walter Musona of FC Platinum and CAPS United’s William Manondo are also on the list so is Ngezi Platinum’s duo of goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and Delic Murimba.

2022 Soccer Stars of the Year

Brian Muza, Delic Murimba, Divine Mhindirira, Elie Ilunga, Frank Makarati, Gift Bello, Nelson Chadya, Tinotenda Benza, Wallace Magalane, Walter Musona, William Manondo