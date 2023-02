Maxwell Tapatapa Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary level results are out with a pass rate of 28.96 percent.

Announcing the results in Harare today, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said:

“The statistics show that the 2022 pass rate increased by 2.62 percent from 2021.”

He said the results will be accessed from the Zimsec online portal from today 3pm today while result slips will be available from centres on Monday.