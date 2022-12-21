2022 album releases: artistes blowing hot & cold

Arts Reporter

The post Covid-19 era has ushered in a new complexion in the local music industry with the terrain welcoming new voices.

Several albums have been released and some big artistes did not live up to expectations.

Other artistes were not found on shelves of new album releases as they thought 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on singles, getting back together on the mend and yet alone hosting live recordings promoting music they had released in the pre-Covid-19 era.

It is confirmed that it was a tough year in the sector and some have promised better for 2023, as they regarded this year a learning and coping up phase.

Some focused on releasing singles, dropping one monthly yet they could have just released an album.

Back to the drawing board, all genres have produced surprise elements, with sungura being invaded by one Mark Ngwazi whose album titled “Nharo Nezvine Nharo” which shook the airwaves.

One of the song “Vakadzi” became a permanent feature on the pinnacle of radio charts.

Ace sungura artiste Alick Macheso however proved why he is the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T).

Macheso released a sizzling hot 12th album on a cold June night at his favourite hunting ground in Chitungwiza.

He broke a four-year old hiatus and capped the launch with his 54th birthday.

There was great debate on whose album ruled the roost between Ngwazi and Macheso.

It, however, emerged that experience is the best teacher!

However, numbers don’t lie and the statistics show that their albums were a hit although it divided opinions!

On to the gospel scene, gospel artiste, Sabastian Magacha had a bad year if it comes to launching and organising as he recorded a low turn out.

The pint sized musician launched his seventh album on the 20th of August at the Harare International Conference Centre(HICC).

The album titled ‘I am Favoured’ came at a time when his fans had been complaining of being starved musically by the Bhosvo hitmaker. It featured artistes like Jah Prayzah on a song called ‘‘Nditakure Tiyende’’, Gemma Griffiths, Madam Boss on a song called ‘‘Mamero’’, and Herman on a song called ‘‘Shaina’’ among others.

On the good side he released colourful videos to accompany the album.

Gospel diva Dorcas released her 10 track album “Bvudzi Rangu Ramera” which happens to be her eighth album.

The award-winning Moyo described her music as a big field which required more labourers.

Some of the songs on the 10-track album produced by Olin Anderson at Kunashe Studios are title track ‘‘Bvudzi Rangu Ramera’’, ‘‘Munopindura’’, ‘‘Anonzvera Moyo’’, ‘‘Nhare’’, ‘‘Mvura Yoturuka’’, ‘‘Muchandivhumbamira’’, ‘‘Mukuru Wehondo’’, ‘‘Tiri kutandara’’ and ‘‘Hossana’’.

Voltz JT Muvhimi album was the biggest shaker in Hip Hop as witnessed by its launch at a fully-packed Alex Sports Club just a weekend before Freeman and Jamaican superstar Chris Martin graced the same venue.

The pioneer of drill music had to battle out Nicky Genius whose album was also well received.

Other hip hop artistes who dropped lukewarm albums include Tanto Wave.

Motor-mouth rapper Holy 10 released an album titled “Energy” but it seems it lacked such and he was floored by Volt JT at the recently held Hip Hop Awards!

In the dancehall genre, HKD boss had a glamorous launch and the album has hit songs that have become anthems in commuter omnibuses and homes.

Freeman HKD’s new album titled David and Goliath featured Jamaica musician Chris Martin.

The Zimdancehall artiste’s album, so far has popular track number 5 titled ‘Zimbabwean Queen’’ has been dominating and many still waiting for the video release.

Another International feature on David & Goliath comes from Zambian artist Towela Kaira who appears on track 10 titled ‘‘Nizabwela’’.

Local artist Poptain appears on track number 7 titled ‘‘Distance’’ and Nyasha David features on track 12 titled ‘‘Wakadyiswa’’.

Another surprise element was Baba Harare whose album Zimbabwean Giant was an instant hit with a song titled “Ndine Hombe” becoming a favourite for many especially the fairer sex probably due to the overtones in the lyrical content.

Veteran dancehall musician Sniper Storm proved that he is still a force to reckon with in the game although the impact of his latest album is yet to ‘shake’ as the music is still sinking into his fans’ heads. Also on the list is Mount Zion Records producer Temptation Chirenje, affectionately known as Tman, who released his debut collaboration album titled “22 Lives”.

According to the 30-year-old producer, the new album, which was inspired by American music producer DJ Khaled, is made up of 22 tracks.

On the album, Tman featured both local and international artistes.

Among the local artistes featured on the album are Kinnah, Andy Muridzo, Nox, Freeman and Tocky Vibes.

Songstress Diana Samkange, Poptain, Peter Moyo and Shinsoman also feature prominently on this ambitious project.

King Shaddy, Guspy Warrior, Ngonie Kambarami and Mark Ngwazi were part of the long list of artistes also featured on the album.

Tman also included Jamaican artiste Sir Ford in the project.

The Mount Zion boss spoke about the inspiration he got from DJ Khaled.

Female artistes did not disappoint as they were also on track as they released their fair share of albums.

Songstress Feli Nandi, born Felistas Chipendo, who first released a new song dubbed ‘Moyo Hauudzirwi’ off the upcoming album titled Izwi (The Voice).

The eight-track album which was launched on May 27 was well received by her fans and she continued dominating the sector promoting it by hosting live shows.

She represented the females well.

Then there was mbira maestro Diana “Mangwenya” Samkange who unveiled her fifth album titled ‘Dziva Ndiyerese’, under Diana Samkange brand, the ‘‘Kumagumo erudo’’ singer has been promoting new sound and doing other genres, which appeal to young people and modern times.

Her latest album has tracks of superior quality namely ‘‘Kudzungaira’’, ‘‘Vanoyera’’, ‘‘Gungwa Ndiyerese’’ and ‘‘Chokwadi’’, which capture the Mangwenya brand.

The other four songs ‘‘Nyika’’, ‘‘Entangelment’’, ‘‘Mujolo’’ and ‘‘Ndiyo Nguva’’ define the brand Diana Samkange.

Bulawayo of late has been doing well also with bubbly dancer cum musician Sandra Ndebele whose album had rich pickings scoring at least US$30 000.

Sandra Ndebele launched her 10th album at the ZITF Hall 3 after a culmination of 20 years relevance in the arts sector ever since being introduced to Zimbabwe in 2002, through the song ‘‘Mama’’.

The event was the talk of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a must attend as it drew people from far and wide to watch her on a rainy Saturday evening.

The 10 track album was a mix Masala, a little bit of everything, Zimdancehall with Kadija, Afro Pop with Platform One, Amapiano with Professor and Mr Brown.

Some of the notable songs such as ‘‘Indaba Zabantu’’ featuring Mr Brown, ‘‘Masbambaneni’’ featuring Mai Titi. ‘‘Masbambaneni’’ which speaks about unity has high energy.

Sandra Ndebele sings parts in isiNdebele and Mai Titi does so in ChiShona.

Soulful musician XMile is also on the album and performed the track ‘‘Ama Selfie’’ that could also be a love tune that people will be endeared to.

The song ‘‘Sarah Bartmaan’’ she sang with Professor is not as hard hitting as ‘‘Lizwile’’and did not get the crowd on its feet as anticipated.

The songs speak on the plight of females being objectified sexually by society and hence be prone to abuse, something Sandra Ndebele has spoken about.

Surely there is no business like showbiz as on New Year’s eve there are two album launches, Winky D and Seh Calaz.

Although it has been raising eyebrows to whether it’s a ‘war’ between the two promoters of the shows?

However, music critics submitted that the cake is too big and the day in question attracts revellers of different tastes and demography.

Winky D’s early bird tickets are already sold out according to the organisers.

Time will tell and it will be in the New Year that we get to judge both albums.

A lot of albums have been released this year and for now it is safe to say that the music sector is growing.

Somehow, dancehall fans were starved by wordsmith Nutty O and Poptain who did not release new albums much to the disappointment of their die-hard followers.