2021 O-Level Zimsec results out

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje announcing the results at their head office in Harare today

Mukudzei Chingwere and Marytise Vambayi

The 2021 Ordinary Level Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) results are out and are accessible online from 4pm today.

Heads of examination centres can start collecting results from regional offices tomorrow. The online portal will however be open for five days only.

Last year’s pass rate was 26,34 percent compared to the 24,77 percent of 2020.

Zimsec board chair Professor Eddie Mwenje announced the results this afternoon.

“The statistics show that the 2021 pass rate increased by 1,57 percent from 2020,” said Prof Mwenje.