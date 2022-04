Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje announcing the results at their head office in Harare today

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council November 2021 Advanced Level results are out.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the results will be accessible at the portal starting today at 6pm.

“Heads of schools will be able to collect the results from their respective centres at our Zimsec Regional offices from Wednesday 6, April, 2022,” he said.