2020’s biggest showbiz newsmakers

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Love it or hate it, you just cannot ignore it. This statement adequately sums up the year 2020 on the local entertainment scene.

From television shows, awards, fashion to music definitely there is something to smile about in 2020.

Despite the global pandemic affecting the industry, Zimbabweans have something to celebrate.

From the triumphs of the country’s film productions and celebrity marriages, breakups, to song single releases, which took the social media by storm, it has been a colourful and eventful year.

As the curtain comes down on 2020, let us take a look at some of the biggest newsmakers, the personalities who made headlines.

‘Wadiwa Wepamoyo’ wins hearts of many

The month of February saw the birth of new online television drama series ‘Wadiwa Wepamoyo’ which won the hearts of many social media users.

It was produced by College Central with some of the characters, as the lead actor Man Tawa being played by Everson Chieza, and Biko played by Dillon Mafukidze.

‘Wadiwa Wepa Moyo’ is a tale of two boys from the dusty streets of Harare, Tawanda “Man Tawa” and Biko who dream of playing for Manchester United in the United Kingdom. However, everything changes when Tawanda falls in love with Nokuthula.

The drama series aired on College Central’s YouTube channel, averaging 100 000 views per episode.

We hope to see it back next year…

ShaSha wins BET award

Regarded as one of the biggest black entertainment awards, our own Amapiano queen ‘ShaSha’ won the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards via streamline in June.

ShaSha was nominated together with some of the finest new voices on the globe, including Rema (Nigeria) Celeste (UK), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Hatik (France) and Stacy (France).

The awards were held on virtual platforms because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and were hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales with performances from stars like Alicia Keys, Chloe xHalle, DaBaby, D Smoke and Jennifer Hudson among others.

Jah Prayzah gets recognised by YouTube

Musician Jah Prayzah was awarded the silver creator award by YouTube after reaching 100 000 subscribers on his channel in June.

According to YouTube, the silver play button is awarded to YouTubers with 100 000 subscribers.

The award consists of a flat silver trophy in a metal casing and a YouTube play button symbol, as well as featuring the creator channel name’s embossed on it, along with the message “Congrats for surpassing 100 000 subscribers.”

The award is also the smallest in size of its type and is made out of 92 percent nickel, 5 percent carbon and 2.5 percent zinc, with traces of other metals.

‘Cook Off’ goes on Netflix

Popular romantic comedy, ‘Cook Off the Movie”, produced by Joe Njagu and Thomas Brickhill made history by being the first production from Zimbabwe to be selected for release on America’s streaming site Netflix.

Set in contemporary middle-class society of Harare, the film stars Tendaiishe Chitima, Fungai Majaya and Tehn Diamond among others.

Chitapa wins The Voice UK

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean Blessing Chitapa was crowned the winner of The Voice UK.

The 18-year-old singer was named as the winner during the last episode of the ITV talent competition after beating Jonny Brooks, who was coached by Sir Tom Jones, in the final.

Chitapa, who lives in Dudley in the West Midlands, sang Robbie Williams’ “Angels” and James Bay’s “Hold Back The River” in the final.

The latter song was a duet with her mentor Olly Murs.

Mudiwahood releases ‘Shut Up and Make Money’ book

Currently the most talked about book in 2020 by award winning rapper Mudiwa Hood, “Shut Up and Make Money”, is being sold world over in countries such as Australia, Canada,United Arab Emirates, United States, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, China and Malawi among others.

Mudiwa who has turned more into philanthropic work, is selling the book at US$10 has said it was his dream to have the book reach all corners of the world.

Recently he was on tour promoting his book and gave out Christmas gifts to the less privileged in rural communities.

Mai Titi a crowd-puller

Comedienne cum musician Felistas Murata Edwards, affectionately known as “Mai TT” shocked the nation after a gamble by a local popular online content producer Nash TV to give a slot to perform, paid unexpected dividends as she delivered one of the best performances this lockdown has seen.

Mai Titi put up a scintillating well-choreographed and energetic performance, resulting in her debut performance notching more than 13 000 views.

Other renowned acts averaged around 8 000 views despite having more prominent discographies and making noise on social media with less action. The act proved worthwhile that anything can happen in the entertainment industry as it is not necessarily the crowd that gives the artiste energy to perform on stage.

Mai Titi performed her songs, which include “Utange Neni,” “Kerekedhukeke”, “Conqueror,” “Mungandidii” and “Letting you go”.

Olinda and Tytan back together

After months of separation and hullabaloo, love conquered all. Businesswoman Olinda Chapel has reunited with musician Tytan.

She even changed her facebook name by adding the surname of Tytan to make it Olinda Chapel Nkomo.

The couple made headlines after a nasty break up.

Tytan and Olinda also left fans wondering after they posted a status seeking for workers.

Passion Java created platforms

He has won many hearts by giving upcoming musicians a platform to shine on some of his online shows he hosted. Besides, he is an entertainer himself and has continued promote the local arts.

What would the showbiz like without prophet Passion Java? He has even confessed that some of the acts on social media are stunts, but he made 2020 a year to remember.