2020 an eventful year — POLAD

Herald Reporter

PARTIES under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) have described 2020 as an eventful year that saw their views on public policy being taken on board by Government.

POLAD was launched in May 2019 as part of President Mnangagwa’s drive to bring unity among political players and chart the way forward for a harmonious and unified society.

Under the grouping, political parties put aside their self-interests in pursuance of a national development agenda anchored on dialogue and peaceful engagement.

In a statement, Retired Justice Selo Nare and Mrs Margaret Sangarwe Mukahanana, the co-conveners of POLAD, recounted the successes achieved by the grouping of the country’s major political parties this year.

“Despite the advent of the novel coronavirus the year 2020 has been an eventful year for POLAD, which successfully hosted an Economic Summit which came up with strategies to stimulate economic growth. To that end, a report was produced incorporating all the recommendations which was submitted to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa. Some of the recommendations have already started being implemented which shows the Government’s commitment in addressing the nation’s challenges,” read the statement in part.

Apart from giving input on the economy, with their views being incorporated in the country’s economic blueprint the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) that will run from 2021 to 2025, POLAD members added their voices against corruption as well as the national call for the unconditional removal of illegal economic sanctions.

“Currently, POLAD is working on proposals on political and electoral reforms which will be tabled before Government. Moreover, POLAD also held an interface with the Ad Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19 to understand Government’s responsiveness towards combating the pandemic. POLAD commends the measures that the Government has put in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and calls upon all stakeholders to continue supporting the Government in its quest to curb the virus”.

Another highlight of POLAD achievements this year was the engagement with captains of industry, a platform which provided the political actors an opportunity to deliberate on the specific challenges being faced by the business community during this Covid-19 era.

“It is important to note that POLAD continues to call for the unconditional removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe which have not only hampered national development but have resulted in untold suffering of our citizens. POLAD’s International Relations and Re-Engagement Committee has held fruitful engagements with the diplomatic community in Zimbabwe.

“Further, POLAD continues to encourage an integrated approach in national healing and nation building as well as urging Government to provide safety nets for the vulnerable people in our community, particularly during this unprecedented time”.

All the country’s progressive parties that participated in the 2018 elections are presented in POLAD.