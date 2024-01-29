202 ZPCS trainees graduate in VIP Protection course

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Over 200 trainees of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) have graduated in VIP protection course number 2 of 2023, in which they were trained by the ZRP Support Unit at Shamva Battle Camp.

The ZPCS established a VIP protection unit in an effort to shield VIPs during armed robberies and shootouts, as the country records a spike in robberies.

A total of 202 officers graduated last Friday, with five receiving individual awards in academics and shooting.

Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, who was the guest of honour, said there had been a notable and pleasing change in the number of trainees.

“I have made an observation on the notable increase of trainees from 97 in the previous course to 202 in the graduating course,” he said.

Comm-General Matanga commended the ZPCS for integrating more women in the VIP protection course number 2. “I am particularly pleased to note that 45 participants, representing 29 percent, are women and the remaining 157 are male. I wish to commend the ZCPS for being gender sensitive through integrating women in this important security function,” he said.

“I wish to congratulate the course participants for enduring and successfully completing this gruelling exercise, which was designed to impart requisite skills, knowledge and attitude expected in the performance of VIP Protection duties.

“I must hasten to add that your day to day duties will be equally demanding as the responsibility of providing security to VIPs requires a high level of diligence and integrity. To this end, you are expected to exhibit a very high standard of vigilance and knowledge of duty which should inspire confidence and comfort in your principals,” he said.

During their training, the officers covered VIP protection, patriotism, loyalty and nationalism, weapon handling, customer care, public order management, and radio and telecommunications.

Edwin Mashandudze, who received the best student award, promised to put into practice and execute duties efficiently and effectively as expected since they were imparted with requisite knowledge, skills and attitude required in VIP protection.

Precious Dhliwayo, who was best female shot, said she was happy with the recognition and encouraged more women to become snipers like her.