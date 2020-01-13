2019: Year Enzo would want to quickly forget

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

If there is any year musician Enzo Ishall, would want to forget quickly, it is 2019.

Two road traffic accidents, marital problems and music collaborations that did not make it— all in a single year — still haunt him.

Enzo, real name Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere, had his first accident, albeit being minor, while he was with fellow musician Trevor D.

Soon after some close sources revealed that he crashed his Mercedes Benz.

One thing good about the musician, is that he is not only talented, but he has a strong character just like a stallion, which happens to be his brand.

A lot has been said about him, letters penned while some music critics, analysts and promoters said his end was nigh after he lost his fans who believed he has failed to sustain his brand.

It is however, unfair that some of his fans expect the same Enzo they met back in 2017. They forget that music is art and artists need to be creative and to experiment with new tunes and trends.

In this light, should we say that Enzo is a fly-by-night musician? Should we blame the problems he has been facing or his management considering that in that same year he was signed by controversial prophet Passion Java and they had a fallout?

What Enzo is going through, especially the fallout with his fans, is nothing new in the music industry.

Who remembers the time sungura maestro Alick Macheso was the darling of everyone although he is still popular, there is a time when he ruled the roost and was on everyone’s lips.

Should we say, music is like a relay where athletes pass the baton to their teammates, or it is all about you maintaining the brand.

Enzo was at his peak in 2018 after he churned out hit after hit which were well received.

That success appears to have been his undoing because fans are very demanding.

They always want and expect more, which exerts pressure on artists forcing them to make drastic decisions.

Over the weekend, social media was abuzz with news that Enzo is leaving Chillspot Records, where he made his name.

Surprisingly, some were shocked by the news while others said it was long overdue because they thought he had left already after engaging himself with prophet Passion.

In an interview, Chillspot Records music producer Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, affectionately known as Levelz in music circles, denied the rumours that the musician was ditching their stable.

“That is not true, but we are planning on signing Enzo Ishall with one of the biggest labels in the music industry.”

“The deal is to be finalised on Tuesday (tomorrow). He is working with Chillspot and he will continue to work with us even when the deal goes through. At Chillspot Records, our job is to record, manage, promote, nurture and develop ghetto youths,” he said.

Levelz said there are some music giants in this industry who are recognised internationally who approached them wanting to work with Enzo at international level.

“We do not have capacity to pay some of the biggest collaborations that our artistes would want, so if a company approaches us and wants to sign our musicians we will agree and give them a chance.

When the deal is finalised we will let you know of the terms but we will continue working with him,” he said.

Efforts to get comment from Enzo were fruitless.