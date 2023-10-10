20 Zim companies to exhibit at Botswana expo

Global Expo Botswana is a business-to-business exhibition, which is multi-sectoral in focus, discussing investment and innovation for economic growth. (File Picture)

Enacy Mapakame

Business Reporter

Over 20 export-oriented Zimbabwean companies are scheduled to participate at Botswana’s largest trade fair, the Global Expo Botswana, this month in a move expected to consolidate market share for local products in the region.

The expo, which will run from October 11 to 14, will draw companies from sectors such as horticulture, leather, fast-moving consumer goods, clothing and textiles, building and construction, and services which are all low-hanging fruits in terms of imports to Botswana.

Youth-led and women-led enterprises, most of whom have participated in the export development programmes offered by the national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade are expected to participate.

Facilitated by ZimTrade, the exporters participating at the expo will discuss specific market requirements with leading distributors in the market.

This is in line with the new thrust to enhance the footprint of Zimbabwean products and services in the region, through deeper linkages with distributors in the markets.

Participating at the expo will provide local companies with a window to identify partners, engage in business-to-business meetings, and concretise orders.

ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru said Botswana was a strategic market with potential for export growth and the participation of local companies in the country’s largest trade fair will unlock easy access to the market.

“Zimbabwe has a good relationship with Botswana and there are vast export opportunities available.

“The first step in establishing exports to the market for any company is to connect with buyers, and we are confident Global Expo Botswana will provide that platform,” said Mr Majuru.

The Global Expo Botswana is a premier international trade fair designed to facilitate collaborations and promote economic partnerships within the continent.

This year’s fair, running under the theme “AfCTA as a Springboard for Improved intra-Africa Trade”, will also attract exhibitors from other African countries and beyond, offering Zimbabwean companies a wider network of potential partners.

With the AfCFTA trade agreement looking to create a single market for Africa, the participation of local companies at trade fairs in the region encourages cross-border collaboration, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and promoting vibrant export businesses.

With an array of offerings and innovative solutions, these companies are set to make their mark on the regional stage, showcasing their ingenuity and high-quality products.

Botswana is one of Zimbabwe’s traditional trading partners and local companies can take advantage of the proximity between the two countries to land products at a competitive price.

Zimbabwe’s neighbour offers export opportunities in sectors such as processed foods and fresh produce sectors, agricultural implements and inputs, building materials and mining supplies.

For example, Zimbabwe companies have the potential to export mainly processed foods such as pork products, tinned foods, cereals, milk and milk-based products, cordials, biscuits, and sweets.

Botswana is also a net importer of fresh produce that local exporters have the capacity to supply.

Produce such as vegetables, bananas, apples, oranges, and pepper can perform well in the Botswana market and local exporters can earn more if they value-add their commodities.

Local exporters can also leverage Zimbabwe’s global reputation as a producer of quality products as some local brands are already household brands in Botswana.