20 years on. . . Brita still sparkles

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Lifestyle Writer

They say beauty is rarely accompanied with brains and when it does, a gem is created.

For former beauty queen Brita Masalethulini – crowned Miss Zimbabwe 1999 and Miss Malaika 2001 – beauty and brains have carved a total package.

Growing up at farm, tending and tethering goats, penning and milking cattle when other girls played with expensive dolls in the city, Brita’s combination of beauty and brains catapulted her into a world of fame.

Even now, fame has not destroyed her calm, collected and composed nature. Yes, once in a while she explodes into laughter and giggle, and when she does, those dimples and the bright facials remind you that after all, you are talking to a beauty queen.

You might as well remember that when Brita won the Miss Malaika in 2001, many parents named their baby girls Malaika. Such was her effect!

Amazingly Brita still drives the Mercedes Benz Kompressor she won 17 years ago as the Miss Malaika grand prize.

The sentimental valued wheel was no doubt, a chariot of fire, revered in every sense when it hit the market.

Masalethulini is one of the most iconic models of all time in the country, one of the original ‘supers’, who led the generation that redefined fashion and modelling.

Since then, her career has gone from strength to strength.

Brita is also famous for her up-do ‘pomade’ hairstyle as it was known during that time, which she popularised in the late 90s, a hairstyle fit for the crown and it has gone on to be her signature hairdo.

Although she did not do very well on the Miss World stage in 2000, she was voted in the top 12 and put the country on the map.

The mother of three, who is now the voice behind Sunshine Breakfast Show at Capitalk 100.4FM, told Saturday Herald Lifestyle that she has owned many cars since 2001 but never let go of her Miss Malaika prize.

Besides that, when it comes to minor service of her beloved vehicle, she does not mind seeing her manicured nails covered in oil and grease.

Brita said, had not been modelling, she would have been a mechanic because of the love of cars.

“Had I not pursued modelling, I would have been a race car driver. Perhaps rally or drag racing.

“I love cars and not many know I wanted to be a mechanic, specialising in rebuilding of cars. I love American muscle cars, V8 engines, super-bikes among others. That is why I never miss a function at Donny- Brook.

“I still drive my little Mercedes Benz which I won in 2001. I have had other cars come and go but my little Kompressor has stuck it out with me 17 years later. It has been faithful to me, I must say quite robust,” said the 41 year-old, whose shimmer has not dimmed at all.

Born in Harare, she was first discovered at the age of six after taking part at a mini pageant and received positive feedback which today she owes the inspiration.

She described herself as a multi-faceted woman.

“I was raised at a farm called Ingwe, a proud daughter to amazing parents. My first stint at modelling was at the age of six when I was chosen to compete in children’s pageant called Miss Muffet which I won in 1985. I then went on to feature in a television commercial, a textbook cover and as an extra in short film during the course of my childhood,” she said.

The bubbly mum-model said she decided to take up course in modelling in 1998.

“I joined Silhoutte Modelling Agency in 1998 during my college years and by then it was owned by Paxina Kalulu who again played an important role in my success as a model and beauty queen,” she says.

She did not want to shed light on her romantic life but said was a proud single mother of three.

“I have few hobbies that I enjoy. I love to paint and I am a fine artist who loves her canvas and oil paint. I am proud mother of three and I am single. I do not want to talk about my love life for now,” she says.

Brita who lives in Borrowdale says she has transformed over the years from slim to plus size model but she still maintains her standards as a model.

“I walk and jog every morning. I also do swimming hence this has managed to shape my body. I enjoy weight training, cardio, boxing but I hate aerobics. Physically I am a plus size model as I have thrown that slim body out of the window. I have embraced my full figure and I am not too fussed about it,” said the worship leader at River of Life church.

One thing Brita still possesses apart from the Miss Malaika title in her closet, she still knows how to catwalk just like Naomi Campbell.

“Period! I can walk even better than other models,” she jokingly said.

The dimpled plus size model said she loves to eat (maguru) tripes and sadza.

“I love a good hearty meal made with love. Eish, sadza and maguru with nyevhe on the side and curried oxtail with butter beans makes my world go round. I love chocolate — Belgian or Swiss then definitely you will win my heart,” she said.

Asked who her role model was, Brita laughed out loud and emphasised that she is half Shona, half Ndebele.

“Well I do not have just one role model and again those many are not role models to me but influencers. Both my parents for their love and support instilling strong values of belief and hard work in me, I salute and love them. My late grandmother, former Miss Kimberley Joyce Makemang Mphasane for paving the way and showing me that it is possible to be a winner in pageantry. Paxina Kalulu for grooming me, Lorraine Magwenzi, Langa Sibanda and not forgetting the late Kiki Divaris and Angeline Musasiwa.”

Brita misses seriousness and value on the beauty pageantry and the industry itself.

“The financial rewards are much greater in pageants now. At Miss World the chances of making it into the top 10 are higher due to the fast track categories and digital media is faster way to push ones’ brand. In our time the industry was much respected and taken serious.”

Brita won US$200 000 and bought a house, invested in her education and welfare of her family.

“I listened to a lot of old school music, the list include Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Commodores, Steve Winwood, Bee Gees, Lovemore Majaivana, late Oliver Mtukudzi, Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya among others.”

Brita did not have a personal stylist during her time but was self-taught.

“I did not have a stylist. I learnt to dress through the modelling course. On Miss Malaika International, I was dressed by Joyce Chimanye of Zuwa and Bester Zambuko. I modelled for designers such as the late Sunny Makalifski, South African designer Sonwabile Ndamase in Ethopia at UN textile conference, CeCa Couture, Claudia and now Thembani Mubochwa.”

Award winning designer Thembani Mubochwa says: “Brita changed the perception of the modelling industry in Zimbabwe, from classic hazel eyes black ponytail hairstyle to a more sultry brunette with brains, charm and professionalism to spare.”

Throughout the 21st century, Brita was one of the most successful, stand-out supermodels of all time and was a near constant presence on magazine covers, on runways and in fashion campaigns.

She has appeared on the cover of fashion magazines such as Parade, Edgars and in total has made over 100 appearances on magazine shoots.

A walk in her milestone she has appeared in many high profile fashion campaigns during her career.