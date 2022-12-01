20-year-old man jailed for bedding minor

01 Dec, 2022 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
20-year-old man jailed for bedding minor

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter 

A 20-year-old man was jailed for two years after being found guilty of having sexual intercourse on several occasions with his teenage lover, who is below the consenting age.

Vakirai Kumira was initially sentenced to three years behind bars after he was convicted of having sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old lover.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa set aside a year of his jail term on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Kumira was jailed after a full trial.

Mr Loveit Muringwa appeared for the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting