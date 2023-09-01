  • Today Fri, 01 Sep 2023

20-year-old drowns while out with girlfriend

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 20-year-old man from Chiwaridzo in Bindura jumped into a swimming pool and drowned while having some time off with his girlfriend at Coach House.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the deceased, Nigel Tatenda Tembo was intoxicated.

The incident happened on Monday at around 3pm when Tembo, who was in the company of his girlfriend only identified as Faith, was drinking beer.

Tembo, who was visibly drunk, jumped into the swimming pool but drowned as he tried to swim out.

His friend, Blessing Jere (24) and other patrons who were nearby managed to retrieve Tembo from the swimming pool.

He was rushed to Bindura Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“We appeal to people not to engage in activities like driving or swimming while under the influence of alcohol,” said Sgt Major Chikasha.

