20 Chinese firms target US$13bn Zim project

Some of the officials from about 20 Chinese firms seeking to invest in the US$13 billion mine to energy industrial park in Mapinga who visited the project site accompanied by their Zimbabwean counterparts last Friday

Oliver Kazunga Senior Business Reporter

ABOUT 20 Chinese investors with cumulative turnover of nearly US$40 billion have shown keen interest to invest in the proposed US$13 billion mine-to-energy industrial park in Mapinga, Mashonaland West Province.

The development of the multi-billion dollar industrial park is firmly on course with the investors awaiting the Government to finalise some administrative processes, including the environmental impact assessment, before implementing the project.

In September last year, the Government and two Chinese investors, Eagle Canyon International Group Limited and Pacific Goal Investment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, at an event presided over by President Mnangagwa, for the construction of the mine-to-energy industrial park.

The project will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe and is anticipated to bolster the economy through the beneficiation of minerals.

It also testifies to the Government’s commitment to implement clean energy projects vital enablers for driving modernisation and industrialisation of the country.

Last week, a delegation comprising 18 firms from the China Chamber of Commerce was in Zimbabwe to scout opportunities.

The prospective investors toured the mine-to-energy industrial park site along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity: “The business delegation consisted of many large Chinese firms that are in the business of new energy with a total turnover of nearly US$40 billion. They came into Zimbabwe to explore opportunities at the new energy park and are seriously looking at investing in the new energy park at Mapinga.”

The planned mine-to-energy industrial park is being established on a 5 000-hectare piece of land with an initial capital injection of US$4 billion under the first phase.

The scope of work for the project involves the implementation of the plan that Eagle Canyon International Group Limited and Pacific Goal Investment signed in the MoU with the Government.

The visiting delegation comprised officials from entities such as Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), China Energy Engineering Group, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, Lindu (Guangdong) Intelligent Technology Development, Yuhuan Shangbo Power Company, and Zhejiang Isola New Energy Company.

“This is an energy park where everyone will be invited to participate so it will not just be Chinese investors; it will include other investors from Europe, South America and everywhere across the world. Anyone who will see the incentives of the energy park and see the benefits of coming to do manufacturing and value addition in Zimbabwe will be welcome,” said the source.

Among other advantages, the development of the industrial park in which the Government has a buy-in will see investors in the project securing support and incentives to control operation cost and create a sound business environment for business; all investors in the project will have comprehensive infrastructure that include road, water, power and telecommunications.

Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) is one of the world’s largest power construction enterprises with business in more than 130 countries and regions around the world and has delivered a series of industry-leading and high-quality projects over the years, attracting keen interest and attention of customers from all over the world.

The company is an integrated construction group that provides investment and financing, planning design, engineering construction, equipment manufacturing, and operation management for clean and low-carbon energy, water resources, environmental construction and infrastructure.

Centering on hydroelectricity and electric power, POWERCHINA has established its presence in diversified market segments featuring comprehensive civil engineering and large construction, with integrated business development ranging from water environment management, smart cities, rail transit projects, and municipal engineering to residential buildings.

China Energy Engineering Group Company, directed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council(SASAC), is a Fortune Global 500 company, ranking third in ENR Top 150 Global Engineering Design Firms and 13th in ENR Top 250 Global Contractors.

As a comprehensive conglomerate that provides holistic solutions and full-chain services in areas such as power and infrastructure in China and the world at large, Energy China’s main business scope covers energy and power, water conservancy and water affairs, railways and highways, ports and navigation channels, municipal engineering, urban rail, and eco-environment protection and housing construction, among others.

Founded in 1978, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) is China’s first engineering and trade firm, has over 40 years of development and has become an international corporation with engineering contracting and industrial development as its core divisions.

It has been underpinned by a full industry chain of trade, design, survey, logistics, research and development.

Regarding engineering construction, trade and services, CMEC has found its presence in 160-odd countries and regions.

The planned mine-to-energy industrial park will include the construction of two 300MW power stations, a coking plant, lithium salt plant, graphite processing plant, nickel chromium alloy smelter as well as a nickel sulphate plant.

The mine-to-energy industrial park will also mark the inception of the lithium-ion battery value chain in Zimbabwe and thus placing the country among the world producers of lithium-ion batteries, while contributing to the growth of a resilient clean global energy economy.