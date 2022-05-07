20 boreholes bring joy to dry Mabvuku

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Twenty boreholes have been drilled in Mabvuku and Tafara through President Mnangagwa’s initiative and communities in these eastern-most suburbs of Harare will access safe water for schools and households in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Harare’s eastern and northern suburbs get very little municipal water and so the need for a good network of boreholes was critical.

One borehole was commissioned yesterday by Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Senator Oliver Chidawu.

Speaking during a clean-up campaign held in Mabvuku yesterday, Senator Chidawu said addressing water shortages was the key for development in the country.

He assured residents of getting water from Kunzvi Dam in Murehwa and Muchekeranwa Dam near Marondera soon.

“We are happy with this second dispensation,” said Senator Chidawu.

“It is there to address challenges on the ground. We are now going to have piped water from Kunzvi soon. We are also hoping to water from Muchekeranwa. We would like to thank our President for doing a great job for improving our nation.”

At the same event, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said it was critical for people to stay in an environment which is clean and healthy and at the same time being able to access clean water free from diseases.

“I encourage communities and individuals to assist local authorities in clearing illegal dumps and convert such areas to green spaces or transform them to recreational facilities,” he said. “This will create value for our environment.

“Waste management has become a problem in both rural and urban areas and this has resulted in illegal dumps.”

Minister Ndlovu applauded Zanu PF Harare Ward 21 Councillor Scott Sakupwanya for making tremendous efforts in making sure that Mabvuku had access to a clean environment and to water. “He has done well within this short period,” he said.

“The progress that City of Harare is making supported mainly by devolution funds are also highlighted by the President in some of the projects by making sure that people have access to clean water.”

Cllr Sakupwanya said he was complementing Government’s efforts to build a sustainable environment management and dispose of waste properly.

“I bought three trucks to Mabvuku community to collect refuse,” said Cllr Sakupwanya.

“Everyday, these trucks are collecting refuse in Mabvuku and Tafara. We support President Mnangagwa’s vision of a clean environment so we will be cleaning our city every week to avoid disease outbreaks.”