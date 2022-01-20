2 men squashed between cars during jump-start

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A Gokwe man died after he was squashed in between cars as they tried to jump-start one of the vehicles while at a repair workshop.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the now deceased, Richard Mamutsire (42), was attending to a Tata truck that had a faulty starter motor.

Mamutsire, who was being assisted by Milton Mangoro at their workshop in Gokwe town, then drove another truck in front of the Tata truck intending to jump-start it. In the process, the two were trapped in between the two trucks,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the two were then rescued and rushed to Gokwe District Hospital.

“Mamutsire was pronounced dead upon admission in hospital while his colleague was treated and discharged,” said Insp Mahoko.