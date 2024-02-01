  • Today Thu, 01 Feb 2024

2 Marondera brothers in trouble for illegal cultivation of mbanje

2 Marondera brothers in trouble for illegal cultivation of mbanje The Chibanda brothers ( in worksuits) as they arrived at Marondera central police station for illegal cultivation of mbanje.

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The Marondera brothers, Edwin (38) and Bornwell (34) Chibanda, who were allegedly cultivating mbanje at their homestead illegally were arrested by police this week.
The arrest was a result of a tipoff from the public.

Upon their arrest, police reportedly uprooted 50 plants of dagga allegedly planted by the two.

Reports are that they also recovered some dried dagga concealed in a 2kg plastic bag from Bornwell’s house.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector  Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest.

He commended the public for supplying information to the police which the law enforcement agents are now using to clean sweep communities of drug peddlers.

