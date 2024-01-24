2 learners raped on their way from school

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

A 13-year-old girl who is a learner at one of the schools in Hwedza was allegedly raped in a bushy area on her way from school.

It is reported that the incident occurred in December 2023 whereby the suspect (29), who is believed to be a neighbour to the girl waylaid the girl on her way from school and raped her once

It is reported that after raping her, the suspect produced a knife and threatened to stab the girl if she ever revealed the incident to anyone.

Deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident.

“The girl did not reveal the matter to anyone until when she visited her mother who stays at Hwedza Growthpoint. She narrated her story to her mother and a report was filed at ZRP Hwedza on January 17, 2024, and officers from Hwedza attended the scene.”

Assistant inspector Denhere said the suspect is yet to be arrested.

In a related incident, police in Mashonaland East province have arrested a 30-year-old man from Mungate village under chief Chinamhora on allegations of raping a 12-year-old girl who was on her way from school.

Before raping her the suspect had produced a knife and threatened to stab her if she makes any noise.

Assistant Inspector Denhere said the suspect then raped the girl once before running away.

Assistant inspector Denhere went on to say the matter came to light on January 18 2024 after the girl revealed her ordeal to a teacher at one of the schools in Domboshawa.

He said the teacher then informed the girl’s mother and a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the suspect on January 21, 2024.