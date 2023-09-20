2 killed in family car crash

Crime Reporter

The kombi that killed two people between Chegutu and Kadoma on Sunday afternoon was a family car, carrying, a man, his three wives and 10 children, police said yesterday.

The driver, Maxwell Goni (36) of Shurugwi lost one of his wives and a child in the accident, when he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned, as he tried to overtake.

The other 12 were injured and taken to Kadoma Hospital for treatment.

On September 17, 2023 at around 1.10pm, Goni who was travelling towards Kadoma along the Harare-Bulawayo road tried to overtake another car before he discovered that there was an oncoming vehicle.

Goni then tried to return to his lane and lost control of the vehicle resulting with it swerving to the right before overturning several times and it landed on its wheels at the right side of the road.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 124 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on September 17, 2023 at around 1310 hours in which two people were killed whilst 12 others were injured.

“A Toyota Hiace kombi with 14 family members on board veered off the road to the right before overturning and landing on its wheels.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

Police have since urged drivers to exercise caution when travelling on the country’s major roads.