2 heroes buried in Mutare

Takawira Dapi Correspondent

Two liberation war heroes, Cde Samuel Walker Mutimba and Cde Dennis Zinguwo (Bob Masango) have been buried at the Manicaland Provincial Heroes Acre.

In a eulogy read on his behalf by Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, President Mnangagwa mourned the great loss of the dedicated cadres.

“We are gathered here again in deep sorrow and pain at this provincial heroes’ acre for the burial of the late Cde Dennis Zinguwo, who passed away on the January 8 and Cde Samuel Walker Matimba who passed away on January 7, 2024.

“The void created by their deaths will be very difficult for us to close-up hence thrown into sadness and sorrow.

“We now lay dedicated, selfless and untiring sons of the soil. Cde Zinguwo and Cde Matimba were both patriotic to their country, Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the people of Manicaland and my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences, to the Zinguwo and Matimba family over the sad loss of these dedicated servants of the people,’’ said the President.

Cde Matimba was born on 11th February 1936 in Gandanzara, Makoni District.

He attended Gandanzara Primary School and later Old Mutare Mission for Standard six, Junior Certificate and PTL teaching course.

In 1975, Chikuruwo Primary school employed him and promoted him because of his outstanding performance capacity.

He was transferred to Chikore Primary School as a headmaster again. During this time, he was privately studying for his Ordinary Level to complement his quest for knowledge and pursuance of higher academic qualifications.

On September 24, 1975, Cde Matimba was awarded a scholarship grant to study at the University of Leeds, Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

After completing A-Level, he proceeded to read for a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Politically, Cde Matimba contacted with pioneer groups of freedom fighters during his school head days.

Academically, Cde Matimba was part of a team that spearheaded the ZINTECH creation whilst under the Ministry of Higher Education at Marymount Teacher’s College.

Cde Dennis Zinguwo was born on February 3, 1953 in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

He got up to Standard Four at Sakubva Primary School because of colonial discriminatory education system.

In 1975, he joined other youths for the liberation struggle, in 1976 he got military training at Mgagao camp in Tanzania and operated as a medic in Bikita, Gaza Province.

He dedicated his life diligently as a determined, selfless, committed, allegiant cadre sacrificing for Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and independence.

He returned to Dzapasi Assembly Point in Buhera, worked for Mutare City Council as a general staff in the recreational department and later retired into farming.