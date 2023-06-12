2 council directors jailed 12 years

Herald Reporter

Harare City Council’s finance director Stanley Ndemera and chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri have been jailed effective six years each on criminal abuse of office charge for selling the Mount Pleasant Sports Club and golf course.

The fight against corruption has been relentless under the Second Republic as the Government is working round the clock to weed out the vice which has been milking the country’s potential revenue.

Ndemera and Kandemiri were convicted and sentenced by the High Court on a charge of criminal abuse of office.

The two were initially jointly charged with former mayor Herbert Gomba and town clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango who were acquitted on the same charges by Justice Pisirai Kwenda.

Ndemera and Kandemiri were represented by Joel Mambara while Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango were represented by Garikai Mhishi and Gyton Vhiriri.

In acquitting Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango, Justice Kwenda said their involvement in the commission of the offence was minimal such that no criminal liability could be attached to them.

They only signed the agreement of sale as a matter of policy because their assumption was that everything was done aboveboard.

In convicting Ndemera and Kandemiri, Justice Kwenda said the two had abused their offices to commit the offence. They sold the council-owned Mt Pleasant Sports Club in Vainona, including the golf course, without following procedure.

Justice Kwenda said their actions were deliberate.

The stand was sold to Hardspec Investments for $23 923 340 while the club was quoted as worth US$2,3 million.