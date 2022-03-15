19-year-old ‘armed robber’ arrested

Crime Reporter

A 19-year-old suspected armed robber who was part of a five-men gang that raided tuckshop owners in Bindura while armed with axes and stole US$135 cash, beers and electrical gadgets has been arrested.

The suspect Tafadzwa Kudzanai and his four accomplices who are still at large committed the offence at Baton Farm in Bindura on Sunday night.

They allegedly attacked three tuckshop owners around 8pm before stealing the cash, 18 opaque beers commonly known as Super, eight cell phones, speakers and energy drinks before disappearing.

Investigations carried out led to the arrest of Kudzanai in Bindura and police recovered a cell phone and two blue tooth speakers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tafadzwa Kudzanai aged 19 in connection with robbery cases which occurred at Baton Farm, Bindura on March 13, 2022 at around 8pm, where the suspect, together with his four accomplices, who are still at large, attacked three tuck-shop owners while armed with axes, and stole US$135 cash, 18 Super beers, eight cell phones, three blue tooth speakers and eight Dragon drinks.

“Police have since recovered one cell phone and two blue tooth speakers from the suspect,” he said.

A manhunt for the other four suspects has since been launched.

Police in Mashonaland East Province are also investigating a robbery case which occurred on Sunday at about 11pm, where two robbers who were armed with machetes pounced on a family at Sadza Growth Point and stole US$550 and R4 200 cash, a 42-inch television set, a 5kg cylinder gas tank, car battery, 48-Volt lithium battery, solar inverter, three cell phones and four Nissan X-trail vehicle coil packs and drove away in an unidentified getaway vehicle.

Meanwhile, police in Mt Darwin have arrested Godknows Chikanyiwa (22) for a murder case that occurred at Chikanyiwa Village in Dotito on Sunday at around 9pm.

The suspect stabbed his brother, Nyasha Chikanyiwa (32) twice on the stomach and wrist with a kitchen knife following a misunderstanding. The victim was referred to Mt Darwin hospital where he died upon admission.