19 police recruits arrested over unruly conduct in the CBD

Crime Reporter

At least 19 Zimbabwe Republic Police recruits have been arrested following disturbances, which occurred in the city centre last night where some members of the public and vendors were allegedly beaten up by some of the recruits, who were ordering them o go home.

The Herald witnessed people running away from Julius Nyerere Street, Rezende Street and First Street, alleging that there were some members of the security services who were beating them up for no apparent reason.

Following the disturbances, police have since arrested 19 recruits who are yet to face the due process of the law.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently undaerway in connection with the unruly conduct exhibited by some Police recruits in Harare Central Business District on 18th August 2023 between 1830 hours and 1930 hours. “Nineteen Police recruits have been arrested and will face the due processes of the law. The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone violent behaviour by any police officer and assures the public of the professionalism of police officers as they interact with the people of Zimbabwe and visitors. More details on the incident will be released in due course,” he said.