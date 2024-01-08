19 mourners contract cholera at funeral

Cde Maxmore Njanji hands over cholera items and medicines to Dambo Clinic staffers were 19 cholera patients are admitted.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Severe cases of cholera have been confirmed in Chiweshe, Mazowe Central following the hospitalisation of 19 patients.

The cases come a week after Glendale Town was red-flagged as a hotspot for the epidemic which claimed two people in the area.

The 19 patients who are currently admitted at Dambo Clinic in Kanyemba, Ward 13 all attended a local funeral some three days ago.

This came out during a visit to the clinic by Mazowe Central legislator Cde Maxmore Njanji who donated medicines and cholera paraphernalia for the admitted cholera patients.

“We had a funeral of our village head, Sabhuku Kodzwa which we attended unaware that he had succumbed to cholera,” narrated Ward 13 Cllr Edward Mutyavaviri who was also admitted at the clinic.

“So a few days after burial many people who attended the funeral tested positive to cholera and got admitted here at Dambo Clinic,” he said.

Several cases, of people who were at the funeral, are also being reported in Mvurwi and Mapinga area.

“It is sad to hear that more cases are still being reported here in Kanyemba following the spread of cholera from the funeral,” said Cde Njanji.

“We need to take precautions, especially during funeral gatherings, nevertheless government is swiftly responding to the outbreak.”

Cde Njanji confirmed that cholera tents are being set up at Howard Hospital as well as at Dambo Clinic.

“So far we have Howard, Nzvimbo, Rosa and Shutu affected by the epidemic.

“However, our Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Christopher Magomo has since intervened with the setting up of cholera tents in these hotspot areas,” added Cde Njanji.

The legislator donated buckets, drips, antibiotics, face masks, gloves, oral solution, knapsacks and fuel for health workers spraying affected homesteads.