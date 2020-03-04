187 percent pay hike for mine workers

Ishemunyoro Chingwere Business Reporter

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ), has acceded to mine workers’ demand for a salary increase and awarded a 187 percent increase that will see the lowest paid mine worker getting $3 450 per month up from a minimum of $1 200.

The increase comes at a time when the cost of living has been on the increase due to inflationary pressures. The increase is in respect of the first quarter and the mine workers said they will continue engaging the mining sector representative body so as to get another adjustment for the second quarter. In a statement yesterday, the mine workers said it was imperative that all employers accordingly effect salary adjustment for all workers.

“The president of Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ) Mr Tinago Ruzive, wishes to advise the mining industry that following extensive wage negotiations between AMWUZ and the Chamber of Mines, we managed to cobble out an agreement of 187, 49 percent wage/salary increase.

“This will raise the minimum wage for the mining industry from $1 200 to $3 450. The increase is based on the dollar value principle, for those mines who may be paying above the minimum due to various reasons or merit.

“Therefore, no employee shall fail to get an increase. We will engage the Chamber of Mines to negotiate the second quarter covering April to June 2020 soon,” he said.

Mine workers, just as is the case with workers in all other sectors of the economy, have been pushing for inflation related pay adjustment in line with Zimbabwe dollar inflation figures.

On the other hand, most employers have resorted to paying non contract binding cost of living allowances sighting their inability to match inflation increase. Market watchers contend that there is a need for the mining sector to keep workers’ morale high if it is to meet its 2023 milestone of growing annual exports to at least US$12 billion. With the sector’s produce largely going into the exports market, the mining sector has the capacity to retain salary value as it earns the US Dollar. Some miners have engaged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe with a view to get authority to pay a chunk of their employees’ salary in US dollars.