18 years for rape, robbery

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A 25-year-old Chinhoyi man who raped and robbed a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

Provincial magistrate, Mr Ignatius Mugova found Fiason Mbwana of Mutowa Village guilty of the crimes committed in 2020.

Mbwana went on the run after committing the offences but was eventually arrested.

The court was told that on September 4 2020, Mbwana and his friend, Anywhere John Phiri went to Mutemachari Village with the intention of robbing a local shop armed with a revolver 38 pistol and a Columbia knife.

They demanded money from the shopkeeper who handed over $120 but they insisted she give them United States dollars which she did not have.

The court further heard that Mbwana ordered the girl to follow him and told his friend Phiri to remain behind while he walked with the girl for about 100 metres.

He struck the girl on the head and she fell to the ground. Mbwana proceeded to rape her once.

The girl alerted her relative who informed other villagers and together they teamed up and followed the two accomplices leading to the apprehension of Phiri while Mbwana escaped.

Phiri was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for robbery after a full trial.

Mbwana who was arrested earlier this year was sentenced to six years for armed robbery and 12 for rape.