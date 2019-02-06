170 000 register to grow tobacco

Ellen Chasokela and Charmaine Brown

Tobacco grower registrations for the 2019 marketing season have increased by 46 percent from 116 525 farmers last season to 169 772, statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) have shown.

Of the registered growers, 41 021 are new. TIMB said 95 950 communal farmers registered to grow tobacco for the 2019 marketing season, while 55 573 were from the A1. There are 9 677 registered farmers from A2, while 8 572 are from the small-scale farmers.

Masvingo is leading with an increase of 63 percent followed by Midlands with an increase of 56 percent. Mashonaland Central has the highest number of new registered growers compared to the last marketing season.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union president Mr Shadreck Makombe said there was an increase in those interested in tobacco production thanks to Government incentives.

He expressed gratitude to Government and the private sector for supporting the tobacco sector.

“Government is very supportive and giving attention to the crop in terms of management and inputs,” said Mr Makombe.

“Tobacco is a golden leaf and readily paying. There are good contracts and more incentives in tobacco than any other crop. Tobacco farmers are already getting 20 percent of their payment in foreign currency and there are ongoing consultations to increase it to 55 percent.’’

Zimbabwe National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) executive director Mr Edward Dune said farmers were demanding to be paid in foreign currency.

“A monetary review system has to be introduced to meet the farmers’ demands,” he said.

“We are trying to influence exporters so that there is viability for tobacco producers. The increase of tobacco farmers has also been influenced by physical and monetary support from the Government.”

Tobacco production has been on the increase due to an organised market and the recent introduction of an input scheme by Government.

During the 2017-18 marketing season, farmers sold 252,2 million kilogrammes of tobacco, the highest ever in the history of the country.

But stakeholders are concerned over the disregard for rules and regulations on tobacco production which has resulted in the resurgence of plant diseases that had become extinct decades ago.