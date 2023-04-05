  • Today Tue, 04 Apr 2023

17-year-old school boy impregnates girl (15)

17-year-old school boy impregnates girl (15)

Chido Nyamuyaruka

Court Correspondent

A 17-year-old school boy has been hauled before courts for under-age sex with a 15-year old girl whom he impregnated.

The Mashonaland East learner pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Chivangwe. The matter was remanded to April 11 pending the submission of a report by probation officers on HIV test results for preparation of the appropriate sentence.

The court heard that in July last year that the boy convinced his girlfriend to escort him to Arcadia Sports Club where they were intimate, and that this activity continued on many other occasions. In January this year, the girl’s parents noticed physical changes and took her to a doctor where it was discovered that she was pregnant. She implicated her teenage lover who was arrested.

You Might Also Like

/
  • ZACC Commissioner distances self from ... Crime & Courts

    ZACC Commissioner distances self from ...

    Crime Reporter Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioner Gabriel Chaibva has distanced himself from reports circulating that he issued statements or expressed his views over the documentary titled “Gold Mafia” being currently serialised by an international broadcasting channel which is purporting to expose a network of alleged money laundering and gold smuggling in the country. In […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments