16 teachers in court

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president Obert Masaraure and 15 other suspected teachers who were arrested for in an unlawful gathering in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) with the intention of causing mayhem have appeared in court.

Masaraure (37), Munyaradzi Ndawana (42), Liam Takura Manhenga (45), Wellington Geese (34), Andrew Munger (45), Panashe Mutsvairo (23), Munyaradzi Masiyiwa (33), Tadiwanashe Muguti (22), Isiah Chamunorwa (24), Brian Muthlanga (55), Sharon Tambudzai (27), Linia Nkiwani (38), Patricia Chiedza (40), Vimbai Mamutse (38), Sokuluthle Ndlovu (36) and Thembekile Ncube (48) were facing charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

The accused persons submitted complaints against police whom they accused of assaulting them upon being arrested.

The court heard that on January 12, the informant and other police officers attached to the Police Reaction Group (PRG) were on duty patrolling the CBD when they received information that they was a group of people unlawfully gathered at National Social Security Authority (NSSA) complex which houses offices of the Public Service Commission.

It is alleged that the Police proceeded there and upon arrival, they observed that the accused persons had stones and weapons and were singing holding placards.

On seeing the Reaction Group the accused persons fled in different directions leading to their arrest.