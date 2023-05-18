1,5million households benefit from rural development programme

The rural development drive which is hinged on small-scale horticulture production is on a positive trajectory as the Government distributes 1 548 188 vegetable seed combos to farmers across the country.

According to the second Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment (CLAFA) report from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development have been distributed to 1 548 188 households across the country representing 44.2 percent of the 3 500 000 earmarked for distribution.

Commenting on the backdrop of the CLAFA report Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) chief director Professor Obert Jiri said horticultural production of daily consumables was key in farmers boosting their earnings.

“The objective is to decrease vulnerability of smallholder farmers to food and nutrition insecurity, climate change effects whilst enhancing their ability to produce for the market,” he said.

The vegetable combo comprised of 1g each of Tomato, onions, carrots, rape and Cabbages.

The Government invested US$186 million towards horticultural production to benefit 1.8 million families.

“Horticultural production is a key component of the Government’s rural industrialisation thrust,” said Professor Jiri highlighting how production can influence agro-processing start-up enterprises.

More so, attributable to the free vine distribution under the Presidential Rural Development Programme sweet potato production increased by 33 percent as a result of an increase in area planted sweet potato 2022/23 season.

“A cumulative total of 2 010 000 elite virus free sweet potato vines have been distributed to 40 200 households across the country,” said Professor Jiri.

In addition, the recently launched Presidential village gardens have reached an 80 percent production rate as the Government mitigates vulnerability of smallholder farmers to food and nutrition insecurity amid climate change.

“These initiatives will promote production and maximum land use whilst giving a platform for the farmers to enjoy good profits from their operations,” said Professor Jiri.

The CLAFA report showed the number of village nutrition gardens at 7 091 covering an area of 6 277 hectares with 5 649 gardens now producing.

“The Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) business managers were deployed by the Government to assist farmers to run their farming businesses to achieve profitability and ensure continuous production,” said Professor Jiri.

Whilst, the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) is to develop marketing strategies so farmers can get maximum value from farming in line with the dictates of achieving an upper –middle income economy by 2030.

The CLAFA report was undertaken on the backdrop of the implementation of interventions to accelerate rural development through the through the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy (AFSTS) and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).