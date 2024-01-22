156 El Nino-induced cattle deaths reported

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

A total of 156 El Nino-induced cattle poverty deaths were reported in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces last week bringing to 9,941, the total number of cattle which have succumbed to El Nino season-induced extreme weather conditions this season.

In a weekly report, The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) indicates that in the four affected provinces, a total of 1 488 523 cattle were identified as high-risk animals prone to drought conditions and poverty deaths out of a total of 2,882,710 animals.

“The current rainfall activity around the country has provided grazing and drinking water relief and significantly reduced the incidence of cattle poverty deaths.

“However, some parts of Binga district in Matabeleland North and Insiza, Mangwe and Bulilima Districts in Matabeleland South are still facing drinking water and grazing shortages,” said the department.