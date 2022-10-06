150 exhibitors expected at inaugural Masvingo Business Expo

George Maponga in Masvingo

At least 150 exhibitors are expected at next month’s inaugural Masvingo business expo which is expected to jump start the province’s march towards becoming an US$8 billion economy by 2030.

The expo is part of a cocktail of programmes initiated by the provincial government under the aegis of the devolution initiative and dovetails with Vision 2030.

Preparations for the business expo that will bring together government and investors from both within and without the province in various sectors of the economy are now at an advanced stage.

Masvingo provincial information officer Mr Rodgers Irimayi revealed the event was scheduled for mid next month.

”The Masvingo business expo is set for 17 and 18 November at Flamboyant Hotel here in the ancient city and preparations for the landmark event have already started and we expect players in various sectors of the economy from within and outside the province to start snapping up exhibition stands,” said Mr Irimayi.

”We are expecting at least 150 exhibitors at Flamboyant Hotel from across all the sectors of our economy. We are expecting players in tourism, industry and mining, agriculture among other sectors to exhibit at expo.”

Masvingo has vast opportunities for investors in spheres such as mining, tourism and agriculture.

The province is also home to Zimbabwe’s sugar industry with cane fields straddling over 45 000 hectares in the Lowveld, feeding mills at Triangle and Hippo Valley estates.

Zimbabwe’s two largest inland dams, Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi are also domiciled in the province and their irrigation and recreational potential remains largely untapped.