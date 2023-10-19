15-year-old killed as hailstorm ravages Chegutu district

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A 15-year-old boy from Mhondoro-Mubaira died yesterday from injuries sustained during the collapse of a building he was in when heavy rains accompanied by strong winds swept through Ward 2 of Chegutu district.

Assistant district development coordinator and vice chairperson of the Chegutu Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Mrs Dzosai Muzvidziwa-Chari, confirmed the development.

“I can confirm that a 15-year-old boy (name-withheld) from Mhondoro-Mubaira succumbed to injuries sustained from the collapse of a building that he was in when hailstorm struck on Monday. He was rushed to Chegutu Hospital for medical assistance where he died yesterday,” she said.

The deceased is expected to be laid to rest today.

Mrs Muzvidziwa-Chari who said Mhondoro-Mubaira was the heavily affected part of the district, added that the district CPU was still collating the information.

“We are still collating the information as reports are still trickling in but we have a lot of families that were affected by the rains.

“They are in need of food, tents for temporary shelter and medicine,” she added.

Some of the affected have so far received some food items and tents from the National CPU although more was still needed.

Meanwhile, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo is expected to visit some of the affected areas together with the provincial CPU team today.