15 robbers assault miners, steal valuables in Gweru

Midlands Bureau

A Gang of 15 robbers allegedly pounced on Sunnyboy 9 Mine in Gweru, on Monday night where they assaulted seven artisanal miners and robbed them of five cellphones, gold, one box of detonators, one box of fuses, and mercury before they drove away.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident happened yesterday night around 2 am.

“Circumstances are that, all the seven artisanal miners were sleeping in their cabin at Sunnboy 9 Mine, Matobo Road, Gweru, when 15 robbers arrived with two vehicles whose registration numbers were not captured,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the suspects disembarked from their vehicles and approached the mine from different directions, wielding axes, knives and iron bars.

He said one of the suspects allegedly opened the door to a separator room and stole mercury.

“The suspects went to the cabin where the victims were sleeping and assaulted them all over their bodies with hands and knives demanding gold and money. They robbed them of cash and other valuables with a total value of US$2 260 before they drove away,” he said.