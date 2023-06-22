15 countries to attend Africa Public Service Day celebrations

Leonard Ncube–Victoria Falls Reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to officiate at the 9th Africa Public Service Day continental celebrations today in Victoria Falls with delegates from 15 countries having confirmed to attend.

This is the second time Zimbabwe is hosting the continental event after hosting it in 2021 when only six countries were invited because of the Covid-19 restrictions that regulated physical meetings.

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is hosting the event in partnership with the Public Service Commission.

Participants for the event are drawn from AU member states, including organisations active in the sphere of public administration, universities, the private sector, media and non-state actors.

Ministers responsible for Labour/ Public Service and Administration are expected to attend as heads of national delegations.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Simon Masanga said the event rubberstamps Zimbabwe’s policy of engagement and re-engagement as it will also promote Destination Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is so proud to host the 9th Africa Public Service Day here in Victoria Falls. It’s an honour for Zimbabwe because this is the second consecutive time that we hosted this event although because of Covid-19 only six countries were invited in 2021 but this time around we opened up invitations through the Africa Union to the continent,” said Mr Matanga.

“I am happy to say we have received confirmation from 15 countries that will be participating here and others will follow virtually. The official opening has been moved to the 22nd because of the nomination courts but we expect Ministers to then join us for the official opening ceremony on Thursday (today). Everything is on track and we hope to stage a very successful event,” said Mr Masanga.

He said the meeting is a memorable event for countries to experience the Victoria Falls and an opportunity for the country to market itself.

He said Government through the Ministry of Public Service had left no stone unturned to provide seamless arrangements and services comprising all service providers.

Public Service Day is celebrated annually on June 23 to mark and recognise the role of public servants and public sector organisations and their positive contributions and benefits to the population.

The event will run up to tomorrow under the theme: “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) will require a fit for purpose African public administration to succeed.”