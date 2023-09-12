14-year-old learner murdered in Binga

Crime Reporter

A 14-year-old boy was found dead with a deep cut on the back of the head over the weekend after he had gone missing for two days in Binga.

Alumbweleza Munkombwe was last seen on Thursday coming from school at around 3.30pm before he went missing.

His body was discovered in a bushy area near Mabobolo Secondary School on Saturday.

Police have since arrested one suspect in connection with the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Binga are investigating a case of murder in which Alumbweleza Munkombwe aged 14 was found dead with a deep cut on the back in the bush near Mabobolo Secondary School on September 9, 2023.

“The victim was last seen coming from school on September 7, 2023 at about 3.30pm. Police have since arrested Remember Dube aged 27 in connection with this case,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of kidnapping which occurred at a bus terminus situated at the intersection of Third Avenue and Lobengula Street on Sunday.

Asst Comm Nyathi said an unknown woman disappeared with the complainant’s newly-born baby boy after the complainant had left it with the suspect while negotiating for transport to Peria Village in Nyamandlovu.

“The suspect had assisted the complainant with discharge processes at Mpilo Maternity ward before offering her transport from the hospital. Anyone with information should report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

In Harare, police are also investigating an incident in which a one-year-old boy drowned in a disused well at a house in Maseko, Epworth.

The boy was playing in the yard while the mother was inside the house.

His body was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem.