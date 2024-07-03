13 witnesses for Chimombe, Mpofu case

Mike Chimombe (centre) flanked by other suspects, alights from a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service truck at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Yeukai Karengezeka–Court Correspondent

The bail hearing for two Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are facing charges of defrauding the State of US$7 million continued yesterday with the leading investigating officer from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) telling the court that the prosecution intends to lead 13 witnesses in the matter.

The State is alleging that Mpofu and Chimombe forged documents to win the tender of supplying goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

They are being represented by Mr Arshiel Mugiya and Mr Tapson Dzvetero.

The investigating officer Mr Henry Chapwanya said they had so far recorded six witness statements and they intended to record at least eight more.

Mr Chapwanya said for that reason, the accused should be denied bail as they may interfere with witnesses.

“The accused persons know most of the witnesses because they interacted with them during negotiations for the tender at the Ministry of Agriculture,” he said.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje tendered documentary evidence in form of a memo that was circulated on social media by the accused persons stating that the money they were given by the Government for the project was around US$4 million equivalent.

This was contrary to the amount that was released by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe which stated that it was US$7 million equivalent.

The matter continues today with cross examination of Mr Chapwanya by the defence lawyers.

It is the State’s case that the Ministry of Agriculture entered into a contract with the duo for the supply and delivery of 632 001 goats valued at US$87,7 million.

The court heard that between April and June 2022, the ministry transferred a total amount of Z$1.6 billion which is equivalent to US$7 712 197 into their bank account.