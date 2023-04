13 killed in horror Chivhu bus crash

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

THIRTEEN people died and several others were seriously injured when a bus belonging to Timboon Coaches crashed at the five kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Murambinda Road yesterday morning.

The bus had 40 passengers on board and was en route to Harare.

In a separate accident, four people died and four others were injured when the driver of a Toyota Quantum they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

The accident occurred at the five kilometre peg along Murehwa-Madicheche Road on Friday at about 9am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal accidents in a statement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident in which a Harare-bound Timboon bus which had 40 passengers crashed at the five kilometre peg along Chivhu-Murambinda Road on April 16, 2023, around 6:30am. Thirteen people, including the driver, died,” he said.

Circumstances surrounding the horror crash are still not clear but there was no other vehicle involved in the accident.

The injured were taken to hospital.

On the Murehwa accident Asst Comm Nyathi said: “The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the five kilometre peg along Murehwa-Madicheche Road on April 14, 2023, at around 9am where a motorist who was driving a Toyota Quantum vehicle with eight occupants, lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels. As a result, two people died on the spot while two others died on admission to Murehwa Hospital. Four others were severely injured.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said police would reveal more details on the Chivhu accident in due course.

One of the Chivhu accident survivors, Mr Simon Marufu of Nharira Village, said when he boarded the bus there was mist and rain showers. “The weather was foggy and there was mist. I boarded the bus around 6am .I don’t know what happened later.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation said it was saddened by the loss of life in the Chivhu accident.

ZPTO chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga, said: “We are saddened by the accident that occurred in Chivhu yesterday. Timboon Coaches company is one of our members.

“We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured and we commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones.

“Currently we are co-operating with the police as they conduct their investigations. We are all also assisting the injured and the bereaved. As bus operators, we will continue to prioritise the safety of our passengers.”

Meanwhile, police have released names of the 10 people who died in an accident which occurred along Harare-Masvingo highway on April 7, 2023.

The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin.

They are Alfred Nyoni (42), Elizabeth Siwela (67), Fadzai Chikono (48), Juliet Mapfumo (63), Tawanda Chazunguza (age not given), Farai Chinyama (65), Godloves Zhou (four months) and Juliet Chauke, all from Gokwe.

The 10th victim was identified as Peter Maputi (49) from Chegutu.

The police appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution on the country’s roads to safeguard human lives.